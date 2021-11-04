Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 1,586 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Biglari worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biglari by 50.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biglari by 29.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Biglari during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Biglari by 11.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $825.91 per share, with a total value of $447,643.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of BH opened at $169.82 on Thursday. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $188.50. The company has a market capitalization of $387.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.22.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($64.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

