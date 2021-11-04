Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 22.4% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PBF Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in PBF Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty upped their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of PBFX opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.73. PBF Logistics LP has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 74.38% and a net margin of 39.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

