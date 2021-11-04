Marshall Wace LLP Has $574,000 Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,524 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Tilray were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 239.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 34,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,700,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 955.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tilray by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 132,991 shares during the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLRY opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.50.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLRY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

