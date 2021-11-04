Marshall Wace LLP Has $597,000 Stock Position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

HOFT stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $311.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.86.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 5.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.