Marshall Wace LLP Invests $608,000 in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 168,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 88.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 114,413 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 145.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 311.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 121,005 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Shares of MAXN opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $864.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.87.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.