Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,091 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ooma by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ooma by 26.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ooma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ooma by 41.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ooma by 77.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OOMA. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $513.48 million, a P/E ratio of -198.64 and a beta of 0.50. Ooma, Inc. has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

