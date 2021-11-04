Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 520 ($6.79).
Shares of TGA opened at GBX 307.70 ($4.02) on Wednesday. Transglobe Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 498.19 ($6.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 355.13.
About Transglobe Energy
