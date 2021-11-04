Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 520 ($6.79).

Shares of TGA opened at GBX 307.70 ($4.02) on Wednesday. Transglobe Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 498.19 ($6.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 355.13.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

