Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) CFO Sells $236,940.00 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of AOSL opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $979.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $177.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.
AOSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.
About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
