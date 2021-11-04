Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) CFO Sells $236,940.00 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AOSL opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $979.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $177.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 344.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

