eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 93,826 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 93,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $233,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 8,856 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $21,697.20.

On Friday, September 24th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 5,942 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $14,201.38.

On Monday, September 20th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 938 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $2,241.82.

On Thursday, September 16th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 38,550 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $98,688.00.

Shares of EMAN opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. eMagin Co. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.42.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in eMagin by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 72,366 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

