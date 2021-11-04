British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Liberum Capital raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of British Land stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. British Land has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

