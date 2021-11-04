Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Drops By 16.7%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,907.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $61.58 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

