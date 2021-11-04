Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $52.76 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

