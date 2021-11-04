MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $169.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.29. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $169.87.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.