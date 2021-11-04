Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 2,051 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,483 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after buying an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after purchasing an additional 429,831 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,288,000 after purchasing an additional 261,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after purchasing an additional 352,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $62.11 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

