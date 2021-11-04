MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,705 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $77,005,000 after buying an additional 171,182 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Halliburton by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,412,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,773,000 after purchasing an additional 250,123 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 219,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 126,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

NYSE HAL opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. Halliburton has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 2.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

