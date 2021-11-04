MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,640.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 112.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,863,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,910 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 11,505.7% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,067,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,641 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 778.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 498,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after acquiring an additional 441,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 155.8% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 303,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 185,125 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XME opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

