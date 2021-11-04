Marshall Wace LLP Invests $638,000 in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,116 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MITK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $828.09 million, a P/E ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 0.30.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

