Marshall Wace LLP Invests $650,000 in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.27% of Nemaura Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMRD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nemaura Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nemaura Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Nemaura Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nemaura Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NMRD opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $141.01 million, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32. Nemaura Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app.

