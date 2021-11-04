MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,003,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of XSW opened at $182.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.22. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a one year low of $124.34 and a one year high of $184.42.

