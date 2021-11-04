MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 572.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3,941.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000.

KXI stock opened at $62.95 on Thursday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.40.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

