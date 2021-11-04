MML Investors Services LLC Sells 4,284 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 140,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nikola by 10.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,088 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 5.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nikola during the first quarter valued at about $752,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,598,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,699,689 shares of company stock worth $58,220,289 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

