Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMSF stock opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.60. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,283.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.