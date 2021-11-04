Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 5,133 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 436.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 20.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 72.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 4.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

IMKTA stock opened at $73.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

