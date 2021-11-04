Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.42 Million Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,046 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JELD opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,019,551 shares of company stock valued at $427,972,954 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

