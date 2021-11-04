Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 561,200 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,316,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 594.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 404.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,773 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,262,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 692.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,670,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,245 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.00 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.