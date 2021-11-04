Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $50,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $64.90 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

