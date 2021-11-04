Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 409,500 SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 409,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,887,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

In related news, insider Raffaele Sadun acquired 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of -0.18. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SLQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.