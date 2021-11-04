Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,972 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,046,000. Tremblant Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,444,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,257 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,209,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,089,000 after acquiring an additional 805,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after acquiring an additional 479,863 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

VRNS opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.39 and a beta of 1.18. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,957,415.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $200,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,085 shares of company stock valued at $13,987,408. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

