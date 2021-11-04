Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.53% of ESSA Bancorp worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.46. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 23.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

