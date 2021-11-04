Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 215,800 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 218.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,443,000 after purchasing an additional 119,272 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,941,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 856,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 320,070 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 81,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,389,000 after purchasing an additional 828,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

UNVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNVR opened at $29.20 on Thursday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.