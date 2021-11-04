Wajax (TSE:WJX) Given New C$32.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded Wajax from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of WJX opened at C$28.89 on Wednesday. Wajax has a 12-month low of C$13.79 and a 12-month high of C$29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$622.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.78.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$446.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wajax will post 2.4699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is 44.11%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

