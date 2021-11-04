International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

IPCO stock opened at C$7.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45. International Petroleum has a 12-month low of C$2.10 and a 12-month high of C$7.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.70.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.