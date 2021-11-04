ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ECN. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Standpoint Research boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.13.

Shares of ECN opened at C$11.07 on Wednesday. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$5.53 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -691.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$113.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 49,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$499,852.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,767,227.70.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

