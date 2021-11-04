National Bankshares Analysts Give Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) a C$35.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price objective on Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.33.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$29.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.23. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$25.85 and a 52-week high of C$48.47. The firm has a market cap of C$547.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,456.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$308.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.0399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

