Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,443,000 after buying an additional 171,167 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,263,000 after buying an additional 4,156,049 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,773,000 after buying an additional 2,256,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,797,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,953,000 after acquiring an additional 78,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,266,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,608,000 after acquiring an additional 103,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $57.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price target (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.81.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.