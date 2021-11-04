Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 42,681 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,212,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $14,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $761.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.09 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRDO shares. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

