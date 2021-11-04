ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $68.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

NASDAQ ON opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

