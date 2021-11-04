RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Gap Up to $14.42

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.42, but opened at $15.11. RLJ Lodging Trust shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 18,031 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -4.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 113,786 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 858,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after buying an additional 25,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

