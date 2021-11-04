Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) PT Lowered to $18.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) had its target price dropped by DA Davidson from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.15% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE MOD opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $18.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.62.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $324,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $1,363,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 18.7% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $142,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

