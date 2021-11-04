Ajay Shah Sells 20,478 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,107,655.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ajay Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of SMART Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $542,648.45.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of SMART Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17 and a beta of 1.02. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SMART Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SMART Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

