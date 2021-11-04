Analysts Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.31. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TCPC. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 749,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.