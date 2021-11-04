Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 114,549 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $33,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 6.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX opened at $109.50 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average of $102.75.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.47.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

