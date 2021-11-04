Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 36,773 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 683,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $32,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,919 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,791 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,445.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 775,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,587,000 after purchasing an additional 725,142 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,286,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 32.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,588,000 after purchasing an additional 536,855 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

SPR stock opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

