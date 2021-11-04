Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $55.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.21.

Get Huntsman alerts:

NYSE HUN opened at $33.71 on Monday. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,365,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 430,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,896,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.