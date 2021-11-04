National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

NBHC stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.99. National Bank has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $44.88.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 236,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

