Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.93 ($118.74).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €89.96 ($105.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €58.13 ($68.39) and a 12 month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €82.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

