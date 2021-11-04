Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Barnes Group posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on B. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $77,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93. Barnes Group has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

