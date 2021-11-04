Analysts Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Post $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.46. Boyd Gaming reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on BYD shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at $71,065,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $67.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.