Analysts Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Post $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.46. Boyd Gaming reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on BYD shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at $71,065,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $67.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

