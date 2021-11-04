Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $74,000 in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 34.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 127.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at $228,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $323.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $319,360.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.12 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $189,455. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

