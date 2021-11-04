Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.40% of Employers worth $29,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIG. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the first quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the first quarter worth $403,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:EIG opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.23. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.92 million. Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

